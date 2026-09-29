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    Tata Aeris Base Smart Variant Detailed

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    Aditya Nadkarni
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    Tata Aeris Base Smart Variant Detailed
    • Prices start at Rs. 5.29 lakh
    • Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Tata Motors introduced the Aeris sub-four-metre sedan in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). We will be driving the car soon, and our review will be live next week. For now, let us take a closer look at what the base variant of the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura rival has to offer.

    Tata Aeris Front View

    The base Smart variant of the new Tata Aeris receives 14-inch steel wheels, connected light bar at the rear, reflector headlamps, new blacked-out grille, fresh front and rear bumpers, black ORVMs and door handles, Aeris lettering on the front doors, integrated spoiler, and Aeris lettering on the bootlid.

    Tata Aeris Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2026 Aeris comes equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone theme, six airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, under-thigh support for the front seats, tilt-adjustable steering, headrests for the second row, five-inch digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and manual window rollers for all four doors.

    Tata Aeris Dashboard

    Under the hood, the entry-level offering in the Aeris range is available with petrol and CNG options. Paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission, the power output from the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA motor stands at 85bhp/113Nm and 74bhp/96Nm in the petrol and CNG versions, respectively. The higher variants also offer an AMT gearbox, available with both the aforementioned powertrains.

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    Tata Aeris Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.29 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.44 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 5.94 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.29 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.43 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 5.94 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.39 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.24 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.10 Lakh

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