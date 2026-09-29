Tata Aeris Base Smart Variant Detailed

Prices start at Rs. 5.29 lakh

Available with petrol and CNG powertrains

Tata Motors introduced the Aeris sub-four-metre sedan in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). We will be driving the car soon, and our review will be live next week. For now, let us take a closer look at what the base variant of the Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura rival has to offer.

The base Smart variant of the new Tata Aeris receives 14-inch steel wheels, connected light bar at the rear, reflector headlamps, new blacked-out grille, fresh front and rear bumpers, black ORVMs and door handles, Aeris lettering on the front doors, integrated spoiler, and Aeris lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the 2026 Aeris comes equipped with a new two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone theme, six airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, under-thigh support for the front seats, tilt-adjustable steering, headrests for the second row, five-inch digital instrument cluster, manual AC, and manual window rollers for all four doors.

Under the hood, the entry-level offering in the Aeris range is available with petrol and CNG options. Paired exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission, the power output from the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA motor stands at 85bhp/113Nm and 74bhp/96Nm in the petrol and CNG versions, respectively. The higher variants also offer an AMT gearbox, available with both the aforementioned powertrains.