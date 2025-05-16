CarWale
    Tata Adds 10 New Mega Chargers

    CarWale Team

    • Part of a broader plan to install 40,000 fast chargers by 2027
    • Chargers installed on highways in Gujarat, Mahrashtra and Rajasthan

    Tata has launched its first 10 MegaCharger stations across key Indian highways and urban hubs in collaboration with ChargeZone and Statiq. This initiative is part of TATA.ev's commitment to significantly expand India's EV charging infrastructure. Strategically located on bustling EV routes, these high-speed chargers aim to reduce charging anxiety and enable seamless long-distance EV travel. The MegaChargers offer fast charging capabilities, with some locations also providing amenities like restrooms and dining. This move marks the first phase of TATA.ev's commitment to boost e-mobility in India by doubling the number of available charge points to 4,00,000 by 2027.

    Highlights of TATA.ev MegaChargers

    • Minimum 120 kW ultra-fast chargers on prominent user routes in cities and on highways.

    • Up to 25 per cent discount on charging tariffs for TATA.ev customers.

    • Handpicked locations offering high reliability and convenient amenities

    • Priority service for TATA.ev customers.

    • Convenient access to all partner CPO chargers via the iRA.ev app.

    • 24x7 support for customers and monitoring of chargers

    • Manned assist with charging the EV at select sites.

    Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “At a time when EV adoption is on its growth path, ubiquitous and dependable charging infrastructure is the need of the hour. These first 10 TATA.ev MegaCharger sites in key EV corridors of the country are the first tranche of a superfast charging network that we will have across major highways. The TATA.ev MegaCharger network will increasingly connect all major cities across India to remove charging anxiety. We are on a mission to provide fast, reliable, and effortless charging that enables seamless mobility across the country – and we are just getting started.”

