Suzuki UK to introduce self-charging hybrid equipped cars in 2020

- 48-Volt self-charging hybrid equipped derivatives to be introduced for the Swift Sport, Vitara and the S-Cross

- Up to 20 per cent lower CO2 emissions, greater torque and 15 per cent improvement in WLTP combined fuel consumption

- New cars to replace existing 1.4-litre Boosterjet manual variants

In efforts to reduce the CO2 emissions and improve the fuel economy across its range of vehicles, Suzuki GB PLC will introduce three 48-Volt self-charging hybrid equipped derivatives to its range in Spring 2020, which also includes the launch of new K14D Boosterjet petrol engine. The hybrid powertrain will be offered for the Swift Sport, Vitara and the S-Cross models, with up to 20 per cent lower CO2 emissions, greater torque and 15 per cent improvement in WLTP combined fuel consumption.

The Japanese car manufacturer claims that these cars will replace the existing 1.4-litre Boosterjet variants with a manual transmission. Similar to the 12V Hybrid SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) system, the newly developed 48V Hybrid Powertrain remains very lightweight in design and the components add less than 15kg to the overall weight of the vehicle. The new and higher-powered Suzuki SHVS system consists of a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator (known as ISG) and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter to power components requiring lower voltage including lights, audio and air conditioning. The ISG acts as both a generator and starter motor, is belt driven and assists the petrol engine during vehicle take off for a higher level of torque with 235Nm available from 2,000rpm.

The lithium-ion battery stores electrical energy recovered from deceleration and braking and incorporates an idle stop function operated via the Integrated Starter Generator. This battery, along with the DC/DC convertor unit, are located under the front seats to assist with the overall weight distribution. Additionally, the new 48V Hybrid system gets the electric motor idling function when the clutch is disengaged and the engine speed is approximately 1,000rpm. This feature claims to replace fuel injection with power from the electric motor to control and maintain engine idling at vehicle speeds below 16kmph and when stationary. As engine momentum is electrically controlled by the ISG unit it eliminates fuel consumption and the vehicle is ready to re-accelerate with no delay in engine restart.