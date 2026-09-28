Suzuki Charts Technology Strategy: Hybrid, Better Turbo, CNG, and More

Three-cylinder turbo with more power in the works

Reduction of 40kg from the CNG system alone

Suzuki Motor Japan recently shared a technology strategy briefing for 2026, previewing what its next-gen vehicles would use. In the broader scheme of things, this is an efficiency-oriented approach, which comes with overall weight reduction (up to 100kg) and making the powertrain more efficient. The same also includes plug-in hybrids and Range Extender EVs (REEVs).

This approach focuses on the reduction in the use of energy. Next-gen Suzuki hybrid powertrains will employ a new e-Axle, which is basically a unit that comprises the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission system into a single module that sits on the axle. This aids in reducing thermal-linked energy losses, as well as better utilisation of space. An e-4WD system is also in the works for A, B, C, and D segments.

Series Hybrid, Ethanol-agnostic Engine

Compact vehicles are also set to get a series HEV engine (series HEV primarily only supplies energy to the generator motor, which then sends power to the traction motor). This is a 1.2-litre petrol motor that delivers 80.4bhp/106Nm. This series engine will also be extended to Suzuki’s REEVs (Range Extender EVs) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrids).

Suzuki is also building on the 1.2-litre Z12E engine to gain a thermal efficiency up to 50 per cent from the existing 40 per cent. This will come by a reduction in cooling, exhaust, mechanical, and pumping losses. A direct-injection turbocharged motor is also in works for markets like India. With an output of 125bhp/230Nm, it will also be compatible with CBG and E100 fuel options.

CNG-only Powertain?

Suzuki Japan has identified an energy trend in the Indian market – CNG. Alongside the CBG vertical that it currently pioneers here, 40 per cent vehicles sold are CNG, and Suzuki says it can tap into the CBG potential without altering the CNG equilibrium.

Existing CNG tanks, which are currently made of steel (60kg gross weight), are proposed to be replaced by resin underbody tanks (20kg gross weight). The carmaker also noted that the vast majority of CNG cars are bi-fuel vehicles, meaning they also use petrol. To address this problem, it is working on a CNG mono-fuel system, and making the engine more efficient to draw the full potential of CNG/CBG.

Hybrids: The India Outlook

The upcoming Suzuki hybrid vehicles, including series hybrids and range extenders, make a whole lot of sense for India, given the carmaker’s market share and the multi-plant investment here. With upcoming competition from the likes of Chinese NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) which include hybrids, EVs, plug-in hybrids, and range extenders, Maruti Suzuki could leverage its USP – accessibility and efficiency.

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