CarWale
    AD

    Suzuki Draws Powertrain Roadmap, Mulls Multi-fuel Compatibility

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    6,185 Views
    Suzuki Draws Powertrain Roadmap, Mulls Multi-fuel Compatibility

    Suzuki International, as a part of a long-term reduction in energy consumption, published a tech strategy briefing for the next decade. Here are the key takeaways.

    • Development of a lightweight safety body, dubbed as S-Light: The automaker has managed to carve a path for an 80kg weight reduction. Through ‘just right’ optimisations, it aims to reduce a total of 100kg in gross weight.
    • Fuel-efficient, carbon-neutral engines: The automaker’s proprietary hybrid tech, dubbed as Super Ene-Charge, has now neared on-paper targets. FFVs (Flex-Fuel Vehicles) have begun deployment in India, with mass production already underway for two-wheelers, and four-wheelers are set to follow suit later in this fiscal year. Additionally, all of their vehicles are E20-compatible.
    • Lean-battery BEV/HEV: Lean-battery EVs combine the characteristics of an EV powertrain, and the dynamics of an SUV. This was materialised with the launch of the e Vitara.
    • Circular economy: Encompasses material integration for easier recycling, design for easy disassembly, reduction of plastics, and laying out recovery schemes. This execution is underway.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    Overall Powertrain Strategy

    Suzuki is laying focus on increased engine efficiency through faster combustion and the implementation of a different combustion cycle, thereby readying itself for advancing admixtures in fuel types. With E20 vehicles already under production, the next part of the plan is to ready up Flex-Fuel Vehicles that support up to 85 per cent bioethanol by the end of this fiscal year.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    The mild-hybrid (48V) Super Ene-Charge system is past on-paper clearances, and has entered its next development phase. This system will work in tandem with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and is likely to make its way with the Fronx in its initial rollout. With plans to make these engines operational with fuels like bioethanol and CBG (compressed biogas), the Super Ene-Charge systems will be a part of small vehicles, set to advance into strong hybrids later, all of which would depend on the vehicle class.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Dashboard

    Developments for high-efficiency NA and turbo petrol engines will continue alongside fresh tech that includes direct-injection turbo and Direct Hybrid Engines (DHE), all aimed at standardisation and reduction in energy consumption.

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Image
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    VinFast VF6 variants explained
     Next 
    Audi Cars Now Affordable by Up to Rs. 7.83 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Suzuki Draws Powertrain Roadmap, Mulls Multi-fuel Compatibility