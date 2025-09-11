Suzuki Draws Powertrain Roadmap, Mulls Multi-fuel Compatibility

Suzuki International, as a part of a long-term reduction in energy consumption, published a tech strategy briefing for the next decade. Here are the key takeaways.

Development of a lightweight safety body, dubbed as S-Light: The automaker has managed to carve a path for an 80kg weight reduction. Through ‘just right’ optimisations, it aims to reduce a total of 100kg in gross weight.

Fuel-efficient, carbon-neutral engines: The automaker’s proprietary hybrid tech, dubbed as Super Ene-Charge, has now neared on-paper targets. FFVs (Flex-Fuel Vehicles) have begun deployment in India, with mass production already underway for two-wheelers, and four-wheelers are set to follow suit later in this fiscal year. Additionally, all of their vehicles are E20-compatible.

Lean-battery BEV/HEV: Lean-battery EVs combine the characteristics of an EV powertrain, and the dynamics of an SUV. This was materialised with the launch of the e Vitara.

Circular economy: Encompasses material integration for easier recycling, design for easy disassembly, reduction of plastics, and laying out recovery schemes. This execution is underway.

Overall Powertrain Strategy

Suzuki is laying focus on increased engine efficiency through faster combustion and the implementation of a different combustion cycle, thereby readying itself for advancing admixtures in fuel types. With E20 vehicles already under production, the next part of the plan is to ready up Flex-Fuel Vehicles that support up to 85 per cent bioethanol by the end of this fiscal year.

The mild-hybrid (48V) Super Ene-Charge system is past on-paper clearances, and has entered its next development phase. This system will work in tandem with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor, and is likely to make its way with the Fronx in its initial rollout. With plans to make these engines operational with fuels like bioethanol and CBG (compressed biogas), the Super Ene-Charge systems will be a part of small vehicles, set to advance into strong hybrids later, all of which would depend on the vehicle class.

Developments for high-efficiency NA and turbo petrol engines will continue alongside fresh tech that includes direct-injection turbo and Direct Hybrid Engines (DHE), all aimed at standardisation and reduction in energy consumption.