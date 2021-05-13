CarWale
    Suzuki achieves 25 million small car sales in Japan

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Suzuki achieves 25 million small car sales in Japan

    - Japanese carmaker began its journey in 1955 with the launch of Suzulight. 

    - First gen Alto and Wagon R models launched in 1979 and 1993 respectively.  

    Suzuki has come a long way when it comes to small car sales. The brand, which is known for its range of small cars across the world including India, has announced accumulated small vehicle sales of 25 million units in its home market Japan.  

    Suzuki began its journey with the launch of Suzulight, the first ever mass-production mini vehicle in Japan in October 1955. Since then the Japanese carmaker has been providing distinctive products that meet customer needs, including mini vehicles such as the Jimny in 1970, the Alto in 1979, and the WagonR in 1993.  In recent years, Suzuki has launched the Spacia in 2013, and the Hustler in 2014, achieving accumulated Japanese domestic mini vehicle sales of 25 million units in 65 years and 7 months. 

    Small cars are favoured by many Japanese buyers for their economically efficient and easy-to-drive characteristics. They are used as a “practical necessity” for everyday family usage such as commuting, school trips and shopping, as well as a useful work vehicle carrying people and goods of private stores, local workshops and farms in Japan. Additionally, in rural areas where public transportation is difficult to use, mini vehicles have replaced buses and trains and serve a vital transport role in local communities.  

    In terms of numbers for the top performers, Suzuki has sold 5.24 million units of the Alto, 4.81 million units of the Wagon R, 4.67 million units of the Carry and 3.25 million units of Every. The brand, as we know, is associated with Maruti in India and has remained the country’s biggest selling car brand for decades.    

