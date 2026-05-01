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    SUVs are in Trend, but Hatchbacks still Rule for Maruti Suzuki

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    Sagar Bhanushali

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    SUVs are in Trend, but Hatchbacks still Rule for Maruti Suzuki

    Even in a market increasingly obsessed with SUVs, Maruti Suzuki’s April 2026 sales numbers serve as a timely reminder: the humble hatchback is far from losing its crown.

    The brand’s compact and mid-size car segment, which includes models like the Baleno, Swift, Wagon R, Fronx, and the Ignis, recorded sales of 80,659 units, a substantial jump from 61,912 units in April last year.

    What’s interesting is the resilience of this category despite the industry’s pivot toward SUVs. Hatchbacks continue to appeal to a wide spectrum of buyers, from first-time car owners to urban commuters and fleet operators. Their relatively accessible pricing, fuel efficiency, and ease of use in congested cities make them a pragmatic choice, especially in markets where affordability remains key.

    Moreover, models like the Baleno and the Swift have evolved beyond their budget origins. With improved features, better safety credentials, and more premium positioning, they now straddle the line between necessity and aspiration. This evolution has helped Maruti retain customers who might otherwise have upgraded to entry-level SUVs.

    The numbers suggest that while SUVs may dominate mindshare, hatchbacks still dominate volumes. And as long as cost-conscious buyers continue to drive the Indian market, this segment isn’t going anywhere.

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