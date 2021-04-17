Stellantis presents a road map for its EV program

Stellantis arranged its first virtual annual general meeting where the company has laid out a plan to accelerate the electric vehicle push with elaborated information about its new fully electric vehicle architecture. Stellantis has announced that it will have a wide range of re-engineered platforms beginning from 2023 for pure battery electric vehicles (BEV). The FCA and PSA groups merged into an entity termed Stellantis to progress together.

Most cars under Stellantis are being built on a common modular platform (CMP). The brand is going to introduce a second-generation version of the current platform called eCMP in late 2022 that will enable cars to adapt mild-hybrid, hybrid and PHEV systems alongside internal combustion engines on the same platform.

The company will re-engineer all its platforms into pure BEV architectures to utilise them across the line-up and it will be named Stla. Small passenger cars coming under the A, B and C segment will use Stela small with a claimed 400km of range beginning from 2026. The C and D segment vehicles will have a Stla medium platform with a claimed 700km of range from 2023 and lastly the D and E segment cars will utilise Stla large architecture with a claimed 800km of range from 2023. A body on frame pure electric and internal combustion engine compatible Stla Frame will be assigned to E and F segment SUVs and Pickup trucks from the start of 2024, says Stellantis.

Stellantis expects to triple its mild-hybrid, hybrid and PHEV car sales this year in comparison to last year as well as the company is targeting to achieve 400,000 vehicles production in 2021. This strategy is said to lead the carmaker to its 2030 goal where each Stellantis car will have an electric powertrain. Moreover, Stellantis will set up two Giga factories in different continents – America and Europe.