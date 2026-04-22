Stellantis-owned Leapmotor patents B10 SUV in India

• EV to come to India

• Gets two battery pack options, 434km range

It seems multiple brands now have their skin in the EV/NEV game. On 28 April, 2025, Stellantis announced bringing in the Chinese brand, Leapmotor, to India. The group also committed to addressing the price-sensitive EV demographic through the new brand's EVs. Fast forward to 2026, the Leapmotor B10 has been patented in India. Internationally, it gets two powertrains - BEV and range extender (battery-dominated plug-in hybrid). Given that the India precedent is already set, the EV will make its way here.

Highlight features of the Leapmotor B10 include a closed-off grille, air vents for the battery, 18-inch tyres housing single-tone alloys, flush-fitting automatic door handles, connected lights at both front and rear ends, panoramic sunroof, 14.6-inch infotainment, 8.8-inch instrument cluster, smartphone holder, and ADAS.

Mechanically, the Leapmotor B10 EV will be get two battery pack options - 56.2kWh (361 WLTP-claimed range) and 67.1kWh (434km WLTP-claimed range) - both paired with a 214bhp motor. It will rival SUVs from Hyundai, Kia, Tata, Renault, Vinfast, and MG, as well as NEVs (New Energy Vehicles) from JSW-Chery. No clear launch timelines have been charted out.