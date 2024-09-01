Special edition Skoda Slavia and Kushaq to be launched tomorrow

Expected to be a top-end model

1.5-litre TSI petrol

Multiple special editions of Skoda SLavia and Kushaqwill be launched in India tomorrow. The automaker has hinted that these new versions will be called the Sports Edition. One of the teasers confirmed that the Slavia will get a Monte Carlo edition with a signature red shade along with black accents in line with the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

We expect it will be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol that produces 148bhp/250Nm and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. If we go by the past editions of the Slavia, it will be a top-end version with all the bells and whistles.

This list includes dual digital screens, wireless phone mirroring, climate control with rear AC vents, powered front seats, an LED light package and six airbags as standard across the range. The Slavia and its SUV sibling the Kushaq are both five-star GNCAP-rated cars. There is a strong possibility that Skoda will debut its 360-degree camera, HUD and rear blinds with this special edition when it launches tomorrow. These updates were showcased with the Kushaq Explorer edition earlier this year.

These special editions will set the stage for the Kylaq compact SUV that will be launched in India by February 2025. It will be Skoda’s most important car for India and will give them the chance at volumes that they desperately need for their targeted five per cent market share by 2030.