Spec comparison – Tata Tigor CNG vs Hyundai Aura CNG

Early in 2020, Hyundai launched the Aura compact sedan in India in both petrol and diesel engine options. Additionally, the Aura also offered a CNG option in the lower-spec S variant. Now, the competition has intensified with the recent launch of the Tata Tigor i-CNG in the country. Unlike the Aura, the Tigor offers a CNG option in top-spec XZ and XZ+ variants.

Read below to learn more about the key feature differences between the Tata Tigor CNG and the Hyundai Aura CNG –

Exterior

Tata Tigor CNG does not get any major cosmetic changes over the ICE version. At the time of launch, Tata Motors also introduced a new set of features in the top-spec XZ+ variant, which now offers an optional infinity black roof, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels. Moreover, in addition to existing colour options such as Daytona Grey, Opal White, Arizona Blue, and Pure Silver, the top-spec variant is also available in the new Magnetic Red colour option.

The Hyundai Aura carries a traditional family face featuring a premium satin silver radiator grille surround which is accentuated by twin boomerang DRLs. As the CNG version is based on a lower-spec variant it gets a set of 14-inch steel wheels with a full wheel cover. The rear profile is highlighted by the distinctive Z-shaped LED tail lamp design with a three-dimensional outer lens and sporty bumper design. The chrome strip garnish on the trunk lid enhances its sporty appeal.

Interior

The top-spec Tata Tigor CNG gets a premium dual-tone black and beige theme with chrome inside door handles on the front and rear, colour coordinated AC vents (only for Arizona Blue and Magnetic Red colour options), a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, premium knitted roof liner, fabric-lined rear door armrest, and more.

The Hyundai Aura’s interior is replicated from the Grand i10 Nios. The Aura’s CNG version gets dual-tone grey upholstery along with a modest set of features like adjustable rear seat headrests, rear centre armrest with cup holder, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 2-DIN integrated audio system with steering mounted controls for Bluetooth and audio.

Engine

Tata Tigor i-CNG is powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 72bhp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. The CNG version is limited to a five-speed manual transmission unit. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, front fog lamps, reverse parking sensors, speed alerts, and more.

The Hyundai Aura CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 68bhp at 6,000rpm and 95.2Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In terms of safety, the Aura offers ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, headlamp escort function, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, day and night IRVM, and more.

Conclusion

The Tata Tigor XZ and Hyundai Aura S variants are more or less similarly priced. The Tigor CNG scores brownie points in terms of performance. Additionally, the Tigor also offers a CNG option in the top-spec XZ+ variant. That said, the Hyundai Aura is also adequately equipped in its segment. Therefore, depending on individual preferences, customers can opt for either of these models.