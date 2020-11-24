Spec Comparison: Nissan Magnite Vs Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular sellers in the compact SUV segment in the country. Interestingly, the Nexon is the second product from Tata Motors to score a full five star safety rating in Global NCAP, after the Altroz. On the other hand, we have the soon to be launched Nissan Magnite. For a while now Nissan has been struggling with poor sales in the country and the upcoming Magnite sub-four metre SUV is expected to revive sales for the Japanese car manufacturer in India. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two models.

Exterior

The Nissan Magnite features masculine styling elements along with a beefier bonnet design that enhances the SUV’s character. The vehicle gets a large prominent black grille with wide chrome slats on either sides. It gets sleek LED bi-projector headlamps with LED light lightsabre-style turn indicators, along with L-shaped DRLs and LED fog lamps. The Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be available in nine colour options – five monotone and four dual-tone colours. The vehicle will get 16-inch alloy wheels with diamond cut alloy wheels, along with squared wheel arches and integrated sculpted bodyside cladding that elevate the style quotient. The front as well as the rear section features silver skid plates and the roof rails offer 50kgs of load bearing capacity and 205mm of ground clearance.

Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced the Nexon facelift in India with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The updated version is now sleeker and features a chiselled look instead of the earlier muscular and rounded-off look. The vehicle now gets a new dual-barrel projector headlamp setup with integrated tri-arrow LED DRLs. Additionally, it now gets broad stash finished piano-black and slim air inlets. The lower air dam is now larger and it features large ‘tri-arrow’ themed grille. Overall, the updated Nexon gets a more dynamic look. The vehicle rides on 16-inch wheels with an eight-spoke design instead of the older five-spoke units.

Interior

Nissan claims that the Magnite sub-four metre SUV will offer best-in-class visibility and opening angle with a high command eye position. The vehicle offers a simple all-black clutter-free layout. Some of the other best-in-class features include shoulder room in the front row, and rear knee room. The vehicle offers 336-litres of cargo space and 60:40 split foldable rear seats. For convenience, the Magnite will offer five-degree tilt of centre stack for driver-centric cockpit feel, 10-litre glovebox with illumination, and rear armrest with two cup holders and mobile holder. The sub-four metre SUV from Nissan will get an eight-inch full flash touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the vehicle will get Nissan Connect, with 50+ features.

The Tata Nexon gets a neat dashboard layout featuring a new steering wheel featuring smaller horn pad with premium looking multimedia and cruise control buttons. The vehicle now gets a fully digital instrument cluster along with an updated seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This time around, the Nexon compact SUV is offered with an electric sunroof.

Engine

The upcoming Nissan Magnite can be had in two petrol engine options – B4D 1.0-litre NA and HRAO 1.0-litre Turbo. Both the engine options get five-speed manual transmission as standard, while CVT option will be limited to the Turbo variant. The B4D 1.0-litra NA engine produces 70bhp at 6,250rpm and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 18.75kmpl. The HRAO 1.0-litre Turbo engine with a manual transmission produces 98bhp at 5,000rpm and 160Nm of torque between 2,800rpm – 3,600rpm, while the CVT variant produces 152Nm between 2,200rpm – 4,400rpm. The manual Turbo variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 20kmpl, while the CVT option has a fuel efficiency of 17.7kmpl.

The Tata Nexon facelift is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Transmission options include the same old six-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.