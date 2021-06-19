Spec comparison: Hyundai Alcazar Vs Mahindra XUV500

Hyundai India has marked its debut in the seven-seat segment with the launch of the Alcazar SUV. The feature-loaded Hyundai Alcazar competes against the likes of the tried and tested Mahindra XUV500 in India. Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the Mahindra XUV500 is available at a starting price of Rs 14.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Read below to learn more about the key features differences between these two models.

Exterior

The Hyundai Alcazar offers the longest wheelbase of 2,760mm in its segment. The vehicle features a low set of headlamps with LED DRLs and a premium chrome grille. To distinguish it from the Creta, the vehicle features revised fog lamps and tweaked indicators. Additional visual highlights include a wider D-pillar, extended door handles, and flared wheel arches. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut metal pattern. The faux bash plate and the rear spoiler enhance this SUV’s character. The taillamps get a conventional rectangular design with a large chrome strip connecting both ends.

Mahindra updated the XUV500 with fresh design updates in 2018. The SUV has retained the silhouette from the outgoing model, however, for freshness it gets a new grille and redesigned headlight with distinctive detailing. The DRLs now sit on top of the headlights as opposed to the S-shaped light guide that was etched within the headlight cluster in the old car. Around the sides, you get diamond-cut alloy wheels which improve the overall stance while the taillights are triangular in shape and extend towards the tailgate.

Interior

Step inside and the Alcazar impresses you with the premium dual-tone cognac brown interior. Additional feature highlights come in the form of 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other standard convenience features include fully automatic temperature control, electric ORVMs, follow-me-home headlamps, and more. The second-row seats get the one-touch tip and tumble function for easy ingress and egress to the third row. The higher variants offer an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system and an eight-way adjustable power driver seat.

The Mahindra XUV500 gets the faux leather upholstery and piano black finish for the centre panel. Depending on the variant, the BS6 compliant XUV500 offers an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more. The feature list includes six-way power-adjustable driver seat, soft-touch leather on dashboard and door trims, illuminated scuff plates, sporty aluminium pedals, chrome door sill cladding, and chrome tailgate applique.

Engine

Hyundai Alcazar is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 2.0-litre MPi engine produces 157bhp at 6,500rpm and 191Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The petrol six-speed manual transmission returns a fuel efficiency figure of 14.5kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 14.2kmpl. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine generates 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 - 2,750rpm. The six-speed manual version returns 20.4kmpl, while the six-speed automatic variant returns 18.1kmpl. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Comfort, Eco, and Sport to meet different driving needs at all times. Additionally, the vehicle also offers three traction control modes – Snow, Sand, and Mud.

The Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 is available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

Conclusion

Mahindra XUV500 is an affordable option in its segment and is available only in the diesel powertrain option. However, the SUV is fast ageing among a slew of new products in its segment in the Indian market. Between the two models, the Hyundai Alcazar emerges strong with new feature highlights and can be had in either petrol or diesel engine option. Moreover, the Alcazar is available with several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features too.