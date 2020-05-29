Spec comparison: Datsun Redigo Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The budget hatchback segment is the bread and butter for car manufacturers in the country. Datsun has launched the BS6 Redigo in India with fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Datsun Redigo locks horns with the S-Presso, a popular product from the country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso was launched in India in September 2019. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these two cars.

Exterior

The Datsun Redigo has retained the tall boy stance and it is available in six colour options, namely – vivid blue, sandstone brown, blade silver, opal white, fire red and bronze grey. As for fresh updates, it now features L-shaped LED DRLs, new octagonal shaped grille with chrome surround and LED fog lamps. The rear section gets LED tail lights and an integrated spoiler, while the sides feature a Datsun badge on the fender for freshness. The other highlights include steel wheels with covers, faux skid plates in front and rear and a roof mounted antenna.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is based on the Heartect platform. The hatchback has SUV-like characteristics with high and upright stance, decent ground clearance and a bold design. The top-spec variant gets 14-inch wheels while the other trims get 13-inch wheels. Overall, the S-Presso has a boxy shape with an aggressive fascia. The rear section gets rectangular tail lamps and dual-tone bumper with integrated reflectors.

Interior

The Datsun Redigo gets a modest feature list. The D and the A variants get black interior theme, while the T and the T (O) variants get a dual tone layout. The hatchback is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera in the top-spec T (O) variant.

The S-Presso from Maruti Suzuki has received an all-black treatment with contrasting orange bits around the centre console and the AC vents. The vehicle gets the new MINI inspired circular centre console with a touchscreen display for the music system.

Engine

The Redigo facelift is available in two petrol engine options - 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The former is capable of producing 54bhp at 5,600rpm and 72Nm at 4,250rpm while the latter produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 91Nm at 4,250rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while the AMT unit is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant.

Unlike the Redigo, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available only with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be had with either a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT option. This engine produces 67bhp at 5,500rpm and 90Nm at 3,500rpm.