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    Slate Squareback Patented in India

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Slate Squareback Patented in India
    • Third modular design patent
    • 200bhp+ output

    American startup, Slate Auto, has patented two designs in India - an SUV and a pickup. This time around, the carnaker has also patented a boxy SUV. Called the Squareback, order books for this body style, including others, are open in the United States. Global patent filings could hint at intellectual property protection or plans to foray into global markets subsequently.

    With a barrage of boxy SUVs sighted and patented in India, the likes of which include the Chery Jetour T2, Jaecoo J5 petrol/EV, iCAUR V23, Chery X3L, Lepas L4 petrol/EV, Lepas L6 EV, Mahindra Vision S, Vision T, and the Vision SXT, Slate could be readying up to compete at the global forefront post US expansion. Like the Chery T1TP modular concept that transforms into a ute (short for utility vehicle) or an SUV, depending on the panniers installed, the Squareback works on the same principle. With these boxy panniers, the Slate Squareback also adds two extra airbags.

    Features in slate vehicles are completely customisable, and can be chosen as per individual preferences. Infotainment duties are handled by BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) functionalities, wherein one can use their own tablet/phone/other devices. All Slate vehicles will be powered by a 201bhp motor. Claimed range numbers stand at 150 miles (241km) and 240 miles (382km). With support for 120kW DC fast charging, US-based customers can use the Tesla NACS ports for the same.

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