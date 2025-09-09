CarWale
    AD

    Skoda’s Most Affordable Electric SUV Revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    12,317 Views
    Skoda’s Most Affordable Electric SUV Revealed
    • Production version to come out in mid-2026
    • Offers a 475-litres boot

    Skoda has taken the wraps off their all-new model, the Epiq, a near-production concept that previews its upcoming all-electric city crossover. The production version of the Epiq is set to make its global debut in mid-2026, and will become the most affordable EV in the brand’s lineup.

    The Epiq is the first model to fully adopt Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, which blends minimalist styling with compact proportions. At 4.1 metres in length, the compact SUV can seat five passengers and offer a spacious 475-litre boot. Skoda claims a WLTP-claimed driving range of up to 425km.

    In terms of pricing, the Epiq is expected to be positioned close to the Kamiq, its ICE-powered sibling, thereby offering a more accessible entry point to Skoda’s electric portfolio in Europe.

    Design Highlights

    On the outside, the Epiq gets a matte finish complemented by glossy black elements. Slim T-shaped LED DRLs and low-set headlamps flank a robust bumper with a grey spoiler. A strong shoulder line visually separates the glass cabin, giving the SUV a strong stance.

    Interior and Features

    Inside, Skoda has kept things simple. The cabin offers wireless phone charging, multiple storage options, and physical buttons with haptic scroll wheels for ease of use. Simply Clever details like bag hooks, hidden compartments, and fasteners add to its everyday practicality.

    Production Plans

    The Skoda Epiq will be built at Volkswagen’s Navarra plant in Spain as a part of the group’s Electric Urban Car Family project. Alongside other VW Group models, the initiative aims to democratise EV ownership with four affordable compact EVs across three brands. The Epiq will join the Elroq and the Enyaq in Skoda’s global EV lineup and play a crucial role in the brand’s strategy.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Kia India Car Prices to be Reduced by up to Rs. 4.49 Lakh Soon
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz Unveils All-Electric GLC With Impressive Features

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.28 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Baleno
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    23rd Sep
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Sep
    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7
    Rs. 20.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen Basalt X
    Rs. 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger
    Renault Kiger
    Rs. 5.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.28 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 67.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MINI Countryman JCW
    MINI Countryman JCW

    Rs. 50.00 - 52.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025
    Mahindra Thar Facelift 2025

    Rs. 12.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Octavia RS
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Jaguar E-Pace
    Jaguar E-Pace

    Rs. 71.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 3
    Vinfast VF 3

    Rs. 7.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda’s Most Affordable Electric SUV Revealed