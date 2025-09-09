Skoda’s Most Affordable Electric SUV Revealed

Production version to come out in mid-2026

Offers a 475-litres boot

Skoda has taken the wraps off their all-new model, the Epiq, a near-production concept that previews its upcoming all-electric city crossover. The production version of the Epiq is set to make its global debut in mid-2026, and will become the most affordable EV in the brand’s lineup.

The Epiq is the first model to fully adopt Skoda’s Modern Solid design language, which blends minimalist styling with compact proportions. At 4.1 metres in length, the compact SUV can seat five passengers and offer a spacious 475-litre boot. Skoda claims a WLTP-claimed driving range of up to 425km.

In terms of pricing, the Epiq is expected to be positioned close to the Kamiq, its ICE-powered sibling, thereby offering a more accessible entry point to Skoda’s electric portfolio in Europe.

Design Highlights

On the outside, the Epiq gets a matte finish complemented by glossy black elements. Slim T-shaped LED DRLs and low-set headlamps flank a robust bumper with a grey spoiler. A strong shoulder line visually separates the glass cabin, giving the SUV a strong stance.

Interior and Features

Inside, Skoda has kept things simple. The cabin offers wireless phone charging, multiple storage options, and physical buttons with haptic scroll wheels for ease of use. Simply Clever details like bag hooks, hidden compartments, and fasteners add to its everyday practicality.

Production Plans

The Skoda Epiq will be built at Volkswagen’s Navarra plant in Spain as a part of the group’s Electric Urban Car Family project. Alongside other VW Group models, the initiative aims to democratise EV ownership with four affordable compact EVs across three brands. The Epiq will join the Elroq and the Enyaq in Skoda’s global EV lineup and play a crucial role in the brand’s strategy.