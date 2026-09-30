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    Skoda to Increase Prices Across Line-up from 1 October

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    Jay Shah
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    Skoda to Increase Prices Across Line-up from 1 October
    • Price hike capped at Rs 20,000 applies across the range
    • Slavia facelift prices to be announced on 6 October

    Skoda India has announced a price increase across its entire model range, effective 1 October, with the hike going up to 1.2 per cent at the ex-showroom level depending on the model and variant, capped at a maximum of Rs 20,000. The brand cites rising input and operational costs behind the move.

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    The price revision comes at the tail end of what's been a fairly active year for Skoda in India. The brand had set out ten product actions for 2026, including the new Kushaq, the new Slavia, updates to the Kodiaq, the introduction of the Kodiaq RS and Octavia RS, new trims and features on the Kylaq, the debut of the Kylaq's Sportline trim, and the rollout of Classic+ and Prestige+ trims across the portfolio.

    On the sales front, Skoda retailed 72,655 units, and the brand has already crossed 50,000 units in 2026 through August, marking its strongest first half yet and growth of over eight per cent year-on-year.

    Skoda Left Front Three Quarter

    Two more updates are due from the brand in the coming weeks. The Slavia facelift, unveiled recently, brings mildly revised styling, an expanded features list, and a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the previous torque-converter unit. Prices for the updated Slavia are set to be announced on 6 October.

    Separately, Skoda has also introduced a second batch of 50 units of the Octavia RS, this time at a steeper price of Rs 56.69 lakh, ex-showroom, a jump of Rs 6.70 lakh over what the first batch was launched at.

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