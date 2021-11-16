Skoda Slavia to be revealed soon – What to expect?

- Based on Volkswagen’s MQB-AO-IN platform

Post much wait, Skoda will officially reveal the production-ready version of its upcoming premium mid-size sedan, the Slavia, on 18 November. The upcoming Skoda Slavia will be the second model after the Kushaq to be introduced by the company under the India 2.0 project. The vehicle is based on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform. For the uninitiated, the name ‘Slavia’ denotes glory in the Czech language.

In terms of dimensions, the Slavia will be larger than the outgoing Rapid sedan. Earlier this month, Skoda also released a teaser for this upcoming mid-sized sedan. As seen in the sketches, the Slavia is expected to get a redesigned fascia which will feature a wide hexagonal Skoda grille, flanked by sharp headlights with L-shaped LED DRLs. The Slavia will get a sloping roofline giving it a coupe-like character. As for the rear, the vehicle gets C-shaped LED taillights which extends into the boot lid. Additionally, the boot lid will feature chrome-finished Skoda lettering. And the reflectors on either side of the rear bumper emphasise the vehicle’s width.

The Skoda Slavia will be available in two petrol engine options – 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine generating 115bhp and the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine that generates 148bhp. The upcoming mid-size sedan will be available in a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission option. We have recently driven the Skoda Slavia prototype and to learn more about our experience, click here.

Post launch, the Skoda Slavia will compete against the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.