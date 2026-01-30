Skoda Slavia Prices Increased by up to Rs. 33,690

Revision applies to select variants

Facelift coming later this year

Skoda Auto India has revised prices across its model range this month. We have already detailed the changes to the Kylaq, and in this article, let us take a closer look at the revision for the Slavia sedan.

The Slavia Monte Carlo 1.0 AT and 1.5 DSG variants receive the highest hikes of Rs. 33,690 and Rs. 29,207, respectively. Next up are the Prestige 1.0 AT and Sportline 1.5 DSG, both of which have become dearer by Rs. 27,690 and Rs. 25,897.

Customers purchasing the Prestige 1.5 DSG variant of the Skoda Slavia will have to shell out a premium of Rs. 23,207. Simultaneously, prices of the Signature 1.0 and Sportline 1.0 (MT and AT) have been hiked by up to Rs. 16,586. Prices of all other variants, including the entry-level Classic 1.0 MT, remain unchanged.

The Slavia is now priced between Rs. 10-17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with 1.0 and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines paired with six-speed manual, seven-speed DSG, and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions. Notably, Skoda is working on a facelift of the sedan, which is due to debut later this year.