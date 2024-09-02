Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo reaches dealerships ahead of launch

Bookings of this iteration will begin at 5pm today

Skoda will also introduce the Sportline editions soon

Ahead of its launch expected to take place later today (2 September, 2024), the Monte Carlo edition of the Skoda Slavia has begun arriving at local dealerships. This new offering will be available for booking starting at 5pm today.

Based on the images here, it is obvious that the new Slavia Monte Carlo edition will be offered in the signature red shade. Further, it gets a blacked-out finish for multiple elements such as the grille, badging on the bootlid, alloy wheels, and ORVMs. Also up for offer is a bootlid-mounted spoiler, Monte Carlo badging on the fender, and darkened taillights.

Moving to the interior, the 2024 Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo will come equipped with an all-black theme, red inserts on the dashboard, Monte Carlo inscribed front headrests, Monte Carlo scuff plates, and dual-tone red and black seats. On the equipment front, it will get ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, 10-inch touchscreen unit, and an eight-inch fully digital virtual cockpit.

While Skoda offers the Slavia with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines, we expect only the latter to be available with the Monte Carlo variant. This motor belts out 148bhp and 250Nm and will be offered with six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG automatic gearboxes. Apart from the Slavia Monte Carlo, the Czech brand will also introduce Sportline versions of the Kushaq and the Slavia.

