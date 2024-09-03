CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: Now in pictures
    • Monte Carlo is a special edition
    • Boasts cosmetic changes and new features

    Skoda has recently launched the Monte Carlo edition of the Slavia in India. Its prices start at Rs. 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the car gets cosmetic changes and new features in line with the Monte Carlo Editions that we have seen before. Here is a picture gallery highlighting all these updates.

    Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo picture gallery

    The Slavia Monte Carlo Edition is offered in two colour options — Tornado Red and Candy White. These are complemented by a Deep Black roof, giving it a dual-tone theme.

    Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

    This special edition sports a blacked-out front grille, ORVMs, front spoiler, side skirts, and a boot spoiler. It rides on black 16-inch alloy wheels.

    Skoda Slavia Wheel

    Other highlights include a black garnish around the fog lamps and windows, dark chrome accents on the door handles, smoked LED taillights, black bumper garnish, and darkened badges.

    Skoda Slavia Sunroof/Moonroof

    Inside, the Slavia Monte Carlo has a black and red-themed interior. This differs from the standard version, though the design and layout are the same.

    Skoda Slavia Right Rear Three Quarter

    It has a black dashboard with red inserts, two-tone seat upholstery in red and black with ‘Monte Carlo’ embroidered onto the headrests, and Monte Carlo scuff plates.

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    Moreover, it gets an electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, and aluminium pedals. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and eight-inch digital instrument cluster get a red theme.

    Skoda Slavia Second Row Seats

    Powertrain

    The Slavia Monte Carlo is available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the former is offered with a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic, the latter gets a seven-speed DSG.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Windsor alloy wheel design revealed

