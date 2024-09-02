Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs. 15.79 lakh

Offered with two engine options

Launched alongside the Sportline

Skoda India has updated the Slavia lineup with the introduction of two new versions, the Montel Carlo and the Sportline. The former is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15.79 lakh. With the new edition, the Slavia sedan benefits from cosmetic upgrades in line with the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

On the outside, the new Slavia Monte Carlo gets elements such as a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, roof, window garnish, fog lamp garnish, and lettering on the tailgate. Other distinguishing design highlights include a Monte Carlo badge on the fenders, darkened LED taillamps, black sporty diffuser, front and side skirtings, 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black colour, and a dark chrome accent on the door handles.

On the inside, the Slavia Monte Carlo comes wrapped in an all-black theme with red accents on the dashboard, centre console, and seat upholstery. Other interior highlights include a 10-inch infotainment screen, eight speakers, digital instrument panel, aluminium pedals, front scuff plates with Monte Carlo inscription, powered and ventilated front seats, and dark door trims.

Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo can be had with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former gets a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit, the latter is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox only.