CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs. 15.79 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    25,305 Views
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs. 15.79 lakh
    • Offered with two engine options
    • Launched alongside the Sportline

    Skoda India has updated the Slavia lineup with the introduction of two new versions, the Montel Carlo and the Sportline. The former is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 15.79 lakh. With the new edition, the Slavia sedan benefits from cosmetic upgrades in line with the Kushaq Monte Carlo.

    On the outside, the new Slavia Monte Carlo gets elements such as a blacked-out grille, ORVMs, roof, window garnish, fog lamp garnish, and lettering on the tailgate. Other distinguishing design highlights include a Monte Carlo badge on the fenders, darkened LED taillamps, black sporty diffuser, front and side skirtings, 16-inch alloy wheels finished in black colour, and a dark chrome accent on the door handles.

    Skoda Slavia Dashboard

    On the inside, the Slavia Monte Carlo comes wrapped in an all-black theme with red accents on the dashboard, centre console, and seat upholstery. Other interior highlights include a 10-inch infotainment screen, eight speakers, digital instrument panel, aluminium pedals, front scuff plates with Monte Carlo inscription, powered and ventilated front seats, and dark door trims.

    Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo can be had with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. While the former gets a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit, the latter is mated to a seven-speed DCT gearbox only.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Alcazar safety features revealed
     Next 
    Exclusive! Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10 prices in India reduced

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Slavia Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    27087 Views
    262 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 46.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    Rs. 60.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th SEP
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 14.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV
    Rs. 2.25 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    5th SEP
    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd SEP
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Maserati GranTurismo
    Rs. 2.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st AUG
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th AUG
    Audi Q8
    Audi Q8
    Rs. 1.17 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    Rs. 12.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Sep 2024
    Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

    Rs. 1.75 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    16th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New EV9
    Kia New EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia New Carnival
    Kia New Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Oct 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class
    Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

    Rs. 80.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)
    BYD eMAX 7 (e6 facelift)

    Rs. 30.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 38.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.59 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.29 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.44 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.57 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.11 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.80 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.36 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.79 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    youtube-icon
    Upcoming SUVs, EVs & Sedans Launching in India
    By CarWale Team27 Aug 2024
    27087 Views
    262 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs. 15.79 lakh