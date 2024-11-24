Skoda Slavia facelift to arrive after update for Kushaq

Expected to be launched in the second half of CY 2025

Visual and feature enhancements

A facelift for the Skoda Slavia will arrive after the mid-life update for the Kushaq SUV is launched. The changes are expected to be cosmetic and feature-based but will also include a new automatic gearbox.

The changes

On the design front, it is expected to adopt a design language similar to that of the new Superb and Octavia, currently Skoda’s most popular sedans on sale. The feature updates are expected to include a 360-degree camera and improved connected car features. We could also see it get new interior trims and colour schemes, which has been in Skoda’s box of tricks for quite a while now. We also expect that by the time it comes along, Skoda will have also given it the new AT gearbox for the 1.5-litre unit.

SUV game is bigger

Skoda has prioritised the Kushaq for a mid-life update as it is their more popular selling car and fights in a much bigger battlefield than the Slavia. It is currently the second most successful mid-size sedan in this part of the market, trailing only behind its sibling, the Virtus, in terms of overall sales in October 2024. Launched in March 2022, the Slavia is Skoda’s second model under its India 2.0 programme. It is available with two engines and two gearbox options as well as multiple styling packs including a Monte Carlo guise, which Skoda only offers in a few markets around the world.