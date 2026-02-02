Skoda Slavia Facelift Spied, More Details Surface

No change in power figures

All four disc brakes likely in the 1.5L version

The Skoda Slavia is due for a mid-life refresh, and that too, on popular demand. Wrapped test mules of the facelift have been spotted a few times now. While the sedan will remain mechanically unchanged, expect some feature additions alongside updated front and rear ends.

Up front, the facelifted Slavia seems to have received the same grille with a connected light rib, much like the Kushaq facelift. From the side, we can see changed alloys, red brake callipers (Monte Carlo likely), and wrapped front and rear ends. However, there’s no ADAS module or a bulge on the ORVMs visible, thereby hinting at the omission of 360-degree cameras and ADAS.

The Skoda Slavia will continue with the same 1.0L (114bhp/178Nm)and 1.5L (148bhp/250Nm) TSI turbo-petrol motors. The 1.5L version may also get all four disc brakes.

Image source