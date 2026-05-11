Skoda Slavia facelift spied again

No ADAS and panoramic sunroof

To remain mechanically unchanged

A wrapped test mule of the upcoming Skoda Slavia facelift has been spotted testing again. With only its front and rear ends wrapped, and much of its silhouette remaining unchanged, the new iteration should get a connected light setup on both ends, much like the Kushaq facelift. An interesting detail, though, is the fact that the facelift will skip out on ADAS, as no module is sighted.

While changes are subtle, the front end seems to have a flatter front grille as opposed to the existing iteration’s protruding unit. New exterior colourways may be introduced, along with a changed alloy design. However, no sighting so far confirms a panoramic sunroof, and the refreshed sedan is highly likely to skip out on the same, continuing with a single-pane glass. The interior should mimic the Kushaq facelift, with very minor changes like an updated UI and new shades.

Mechanically, the Skoda Slavia facelift will continue with the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI units, of which the former is highly likely to get an 8AT system, replacing the 6AT unit. The 1.0-litre turbo churns out 114bhp/178Nm, while the 1.5-litre turbo churns out 148bhp/250Nm, and is paired with a 7DSG dry-clutch system. The 8AT in the lower trim should aid improved fuel efficiency, owing to better gear ratios.

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