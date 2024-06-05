CarWale
    Skoda Slavia facelift in the works

    • To get revised grille and headlamps
    • Will likely continue with the same powertrain options

    It is known that Skoda India is working on a compact SUV to rival the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and the Maruti Brezza. However, while at it, the automaker is also in the process of updating its existing MQB line-up, including the Slavia and the Kushaq SUV.

    Skoda Slavia Left Front Three Quarter

    Recently, the test mule of the Slavia was caught on test masked in thick camouflage. At first glance, the silhouette along with the design looks more or less identical to that of the current iteration. However, on a closer look, we can see the mid-size sedan featuring a new, slightly slimmer grille with revised LED headlamps. Also, the shape of the LED DRLs is new with a boomerang design.

    Skoda Slavia Left Rear Three Quarter

    Other noticeable elements include blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna, sunroof, halogen fog lamps, and LED taillights.

    Skoda Slavia Left Side View

    Meanwhile, Skoda is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain of the Slavia. It will likely continue with the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol motors. As for the transmission options, these engines come mated to a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic torque converter, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

