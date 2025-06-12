Skoda Seeing Increase in Demand for Top-spec Kylaq

Prestige is the most expensive variant

All versions powered by 1.0-litre TSI petrol

Market surprise

Skoda’s price revision for the complete Kylaq range at the start of last month, has seen an increase in demand for its top-spec variants. Ashish Gupta, brand director of SAVWIPL, said that when the Kylaq launched at the start of this year, the customer demand surprised the automaker. It had originally expected larger initial demand for the higher-spec variants, but got up to 40 per cent of the demand for the lower-spec Classic and Signature variants instead, many from buyers that had never considered Skoda, as it had not been in this price bracket for over a decade.

Back to Business

However, with the price revision, the cost of the lower-spec models has increased, while the higher versions have had price drops. This has been one of the major catalysts in seeing the demand ratio change from 40 per cent to just lower than 20 per cent for the entry-level models. Consequently, it is now seeing as much as 15 to 30 per cent of its total demand coming from the top-spec versions. While this looks positive and in line with Skoda’s premium image that it is aiming to continue with, the automaker still has a long journey with the Kylaq, a model it's banking on to help give it a two per cent market share within the next few years.

The Number Game

The automaker has currently moved 20,000 units of the Kylaq since its launch, which is translating to between 4,000 to 5,000 units a month. However, the automaker will need to up its game if it wants to achieve the target of 75,000 units by the end of the year, a target it had announced at the start of 2025. The upcoming festive season is expected to increase demand, or provide a surge in volumes needed to achieve this target.