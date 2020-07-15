Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

July 15, 2020, 11:31 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2132 Views
Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant launched in India at Rs 7.99 lakh

- The Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant receives additional features such as a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- The model is powered by the same 109bhp 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine

Skoda Auto India has launched the Rapid Rider Plus variant in India with a price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in four colours that include Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, and Toffee Brown.

Feature wise, the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant comes equipped with blacked-out grille and B-pillars, lip spoiler, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartLinnk connectivity, dual-tone ebony-sand interior, automatic climate control, 12V ports at the front and rear, adjustable head-rests and foldable arm-rest. The model receives safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and height-adjustable seat belts.

Powertrain options on the Skoda Rapid Rider Plus variant are limited to a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Paired to a six-speed manual transmission, the model is claimed to return a fuel economy of 18.97 kmpl.

Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.73 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.12 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.64 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.13 Lakh onwards

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

16th Jul 2020

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
