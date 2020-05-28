Please Tell Us Your City

Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI automatic to be launched later this year

May 28, 2020, 06:15 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
13100 Views
Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI automatic to be launched later this year

-1.0-litre TSI engine produces 109bhp/175Nm with a six-speed AT

-Expected to be offered with top-spec models only

The Skoda Rapid TSI  with automatic transmission will be launched later this year. It’s expected to be offered only in the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants and the AT in question is a six-speed unit. 

The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 109bhp/175Nm and is already offered in the Volkswagen Polo hatchback as well as Vento sedan. The Rapid in this TSI guise was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and when launched with the automatic transmission will be the first planned update for the sedan. 

As you already know, Skoda on May 26, launched the Rapid 1.0-litre TSI with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh. There are five variants across multiple colour options and one petrol engine on offer. It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Vento.  

  • Skoda
  • Skoda Rapid TSI
  • Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement (L&K) Can this be the best 7-Seater SUV?

Skoda garnished its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, w ...

1103 Likes
169170 Views

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

Skoda Kodiaq Geneva Motor Show

...

619 Likes
104392 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
