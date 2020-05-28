Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI automatic to be launched later this year

-1.0-litre TSI engine produces 109bhp/175Nm with a six-speed AT

-Expected to be offered with top-spec models only

The Skoda Rapid TSI with automatic transmission will be launched later this year. It’s expected to be offered only in the top-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants and the AT in question is a six-speed unit.

The 1.0-litre TSI unit produces 109bhp/175Nm and is already offered in the Volkswagen Polo hatchback as well as Vento sedan. The Rapid in this TSI guise was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and when launched with the automatic transmission will be the first planned update for the sedan.

As you already know, Skoda on May 26, launched the Rapid 1.0-litre TSI with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh. There are five variants across multiple colour options and one petrol engine on offer. It is a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Vento.