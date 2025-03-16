Skoda Previews New Seven-seat EV SUV

- Expected to arrive in 2025

- The first three-row EV SUV from Skoda

EV powertrain

Skoda previewed a new three-row EV SUV during the announcement of its financial results for 2024. This SUV will likely be Skoda’s global flagship vehicle.The images show elements like the connected light bar in front, stacked tail lamps, coupe SUV stance, and headlights, which are very similar to what is being offered on cars like the Enyaq and the Elroq. This SUV will also be the first time that the VW group is producing a three-row EV SUV, and is expected to spawn models from Volkswagen, Seat and Audi.

Coming to India?

It’s too early to say so, but given India’s importance in Skoda’s bigger scheme of things, we expect this car to arrive here as a part of Skoda’s electrification plan. If launched here, it will join the Enyaq and the Elroq, the three of which will set the stage for Skoda’s locally produced EV, set to arrive in 2027. We detailed the latter after speaking to Petr Janeba during the unveiling and surprise launch of the Skoda Kylaq at the end of 2024.

