Skoda Peaq seven-seat Electric SUV Showcased in Production Sketches

Global unveil on 23 June

Electric counterpart to the Kodiaq

The much-anticipated Skoda Peaq seven-seat EV SUV will be unveiled on 23 June, and ahead of its arrival, Skoda has showcased the first sketches of the production-ready version. The images reveal that Skoda has stayed mostly faithful to the concept car in terms of the overall shape. This will be the first time that Skoda has not named its SUV starting with the letter K.

Highlights of the Peaq include the electrified Skoda grille, large wheels, big rear overhang and T-shaped tail lamps. A new teaser video from Skoda itself also reveals an interior much like what we have seen on the Kodiaq, as well as aero wheels and pop-out door handles.

Official details reveal that it will measure in at 4.9-meters with a wheelbase of 2.95-meters and three rows of seating in both six and seven-seat guises. It is expected to get the same feature list as the Kodiaq, and with battery packs in the range of 460-600 km. Skoda has also confirmed that there will be a Sportline variant in addition to the standard car.

Does the Peaq have potential for India? If Skoda is willing to take a top-down approach for its EV journey, then this will play a similar role to what the Kodiaq is doing for its range right now. Essentially, setting the stage for a localised Kushaq-sized EV that could arrive in 2028.