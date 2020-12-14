Skoda partners with Twitter for ‘Speed Challenge’ game

- Virtual challenge to beat the speed of the Octavia vRS 245

- Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine

- Winners to be rewarded with Skoda merchandise

Skoda Auto India has partnered with Twitter India for the ‘Speed Challenge’ game exclusively for the digital audience. The company claims that the game replicates the thrill that is felt while reaching 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds in the new Octavia vRS. Skoda India further reveals that this is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the Indian auto industry that has been developed on a microsite, which will enable social media audiences to participate in the game.

Each user has to kick-start the game and type out a given sentence to beat the accelerating Octavia vRS 245 from 0-100 in 6.6 seconds. The result will be shown in the end and the best scorers will get a chance to be featured across Skoda Auto India’s social media platforms and the winners stand a chance to win the Skoda merchandise. The social media initiative concludes on 21 December 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: 'Skoda Auto India is delighted to collaborate with Twitter to offer a distinctive gaming experience on Twitter. The Skoda Octavia vRS 245 Speed Challenge with its unique gameplay, promises to engage the audience, especially, the vRS enthusiasts and loyalists, with the electrifying experience of reaching 0-100 kmph in an Octavia vRS 245 - the fastest Skoda on offer in India.”

The Skoda Octavia vRS 245 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol motor that produces 238bhp and 370Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 6.6 seconds and is capable of attaining a top speed of 250 kmph.