Skoda Octavia RS245 at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has officially made it to India via the CBU route. It was launched at the Auto Expo at Rs 35.99 lakhs and will be limited to 200 units only. As the new-gen Skoda Octavia is due for the Indian market, this RS245 bids a perfect farewell to the outgoing model. Here are detailed pictures from the one exhibited at the Auto Expo.

Cosmetically, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is based on the current-gen Octavia and is basically a performance-packed version of the same.

There are cosmetic changes including sportier bumpers with larger air intakes, bigger alloy wheels with a striking pattern and even a faux diffuser at the rear.

Step inside the cabin and you will notice the car gets an all-black cabin. And to complement its sporty exterior, there’s a flat-bottom steering wheel, Alcantara seats and contrasting red stitching.

The new Skoda Octavia RS 245 derives its name from its 245PS power output. It equates to 242bhp and 370Nm of torque, which is produced by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.

All this power is sent to the front wheels thanks to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. This is the only trim that will be available in India.

What one will be amazed to know is that this power-packed machine does the 0-100kmph sprint in just 6.6 seconds! On the other hand, its top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.