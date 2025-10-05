CarWale
    Skoda Octavia RS Spotted Ahead of Launch: Bookings to Open Tomorrow

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Octavia RS Spotted Ahead of Launch: Bookings to Open Tomorrow
    • New Octavia RS prices to be revealed on 17 October
    • Deliveries scheduled to commence next month

    Skoda Auto India recently confirmed the arrival of the new Octavia RS, with a launch scheduled to take place on 17 October. Ahead of the 6 October booking window, the car has been spotted in all its glory.

    Skoda Octavia RS Front View

    According to the source, the 2025 Skoda Octavia RS was spotted ahead of its TVC shoot in Leh. Finished in a signature Mamba Green shade, it is will get a total of five colourways: Race Blue Metallic, Velvet Red Metallic, Magic Black Metallic, Mamba Green, and Candy White.

    Skoda Octavia RS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Visible key details from the images of the Octavia RS include dual-tone alloy wheels, inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot lid, and RS badging at the rear. Also up for offer is a glossy black finish for multiple elements such as the grille, front splitter, ORVMs, window line, and the lip spoiler.

    Skoda Octavia RS Headlight

    Inside, this upcoming Czech performance sedan will come equipped with a Suedia interior theme, Sport seats at the front with ventilation, heating, memory, and massage functions, 10 airbags, 360-degree camera, drive modes, ADAS suite, Canton music system, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

    Skoda Octavia RS Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Propelling the 2025 Octavia RS will be a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission (FWD). This motor will produce an output of 261bhp and 370Nm. It is to be noted that only 100 units of this offering will be brought to India. The deliveries of the model are scheduled to start on 6 November.

    Skoda Octavia RS Image
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
