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    Skoda Octavia RS Returns for a Premium

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    Skoda Octavia RS Returns for a Premium
    • Rs. 6.70 lakh hike
    • Available in three colourways

    The Skoda Octavia RS has come in one batch earlier, with 100 units allocated for the previous inning. This limited-run performance sedan has been booked out in the past, and it has made a return again. Much like the earlier units, this batch also has a limited allocation, but only 50 units are up for grabs. It is priced at Rs. 56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 6.70 lakh higher than the Rs. 49.99 lakh launch price. Bookings are open, and deliveries begin next week.

    The Octavia RS is underpinned by a 2.0-litre TSI motor that churns out 261bhp/370Nm. This setup is paired with a seven-speed DSG. The performance sedan will be available in Mamba Green, Velvet Red, and Magic Black colourways. Notably, Race Blue and Candy White are no longer available. Features include a 675W 11-speaker sound, subwoofer, powered tailgate, 13-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360°camera, and a heads-up display.

    The Octavia RS has been re-launched as a celebratory milestone for 30 years of the Octavia, and 50 years of the RS. With regards to warranty, it is a four-year/one lakh-kilometre affair, with four years of free RSA and four free services.

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    Skoda Octavia RS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 71.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 70.23 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 65.72 Lakh
    PuneRs. 71.58 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 71.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 62.28 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 71.37 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 65.68 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 64.49 Lakh

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