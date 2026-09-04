Skoda Octavia RS Returns for a Premium

Rs. 6.70 lakh hike

Available in three colourways

The Skoda Octavia RS has come in one batch earlier, with 100 units allocated for the previous inning. This limited-run performance sedan has been booked out in the past, and it has made a return again. Much like the earlier units, this batch also has a limited allocation, but only 50 units are up for grabs. It is priced at Rs. 56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs. 6.70 lakh higher than the Rs. 49.99 lakh launch price. Bookings are open, and deliveries begin next week.

The Octavia RS is underpinned by a 2.0-litre TSI motor that churns out 261bhp/370Nm. This setup is paired with a seven-speed DSG. The performance sedan will be available in Mamba Green, Velvet Red, and Magic Black colourways. Notably, Race Blue and Candy White are no longer available. Features include a 675W 11-speaker sound, subwoofer, powered tailgate, 13-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, 10 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360°camera, and a heads-up display.

The Octavia RS has been re-launched as a celebratory milestone for 30 years of the Octavia, and 50 years of the RS. With regards to warranty, it is a four-year/one lakh-kilometre affair, with four years of free RSA and four free services.