CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Octavia RS Real-world Mileage Tested

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image
    Aditya Nadkarni
    4,519 Views
    Skoda Octavia RS Real-world Mileage Tested
    • No official mileage figure revealed
    • 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 261hbhp/370Nm

    Skoda introduced the Octavia RS almost a year ago, with prices starting at Rs. 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of 100 units was sold out shortly after, and the company announced the second batch of 50 units in August this year, alongside a price hike of Rs. 6.70 lakh before taxes.

    The performance-oriented sedan recently made its way to the CarWale garage, and among the many things it endured was our signature real-world mileage test. While fuel efficiency is lower down the priority list, if at all, for an Octavia RS customer, it doesn’t hurt to know what to expect from the car in terms of mileage on the rare occasion that one happens to go light on the accelerator pedal.

    In the city, the Skoda Octavia RS returned a mileage of 8.54kmpl, which isn’t far away from the MID-quoted figure of 8.70kmpl. Similarly, out on the highway, the Octavia RS returned 16.6km for every litre of fuel consumed, which was impressively the same as the figure displayed in the MID.

    Thus, the overall mileage of the new Skoda Octavia RS stood at 10.55kmpl, which is a really decent number considering the power on tap, if you ask us. Coming to the driving conditions, the AC temperature was set to 24 degrees, while the fan speed was set to three. Additionally, the auto start-stop function was active, and the drive mode was set to default.

    Skoda Octavia RS Image
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 56.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    New Skoda Slavia Production Begins - India Launch on 6 October
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID. Tiguan electric SUV Coming Next Month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Octavia RS Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Kylaq Sportline Detailed Walkaround | What You Get for ₹11.32 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Sportline Detailed Walkaround | What You Get for ₹11.32 Lakh
    By CarWale Team16 Sep 2026
    134218 Views
    366 Likes
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team04 Sep 2026
    139298 Views
    262 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 10.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3
    Rs. 51.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    16th Oct
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    14th Oct
    Volvo EX90
    Volvo EX90
    Rs. 1.26 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Oct
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class
    Rs. 3.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    5th Oct
    Tata Aeris
    Tata Aeris
    Rs. 5.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Mahindra Thar OG
    Rs. 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Bayon
    Launching in 3 days
    Hyundai Bayon

    Rs. 9.79 - 15.49 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV
    Unveiled On
    10 Sep
    Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

    Rs. 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M3
    BMW M3

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW M5 Touring
    BMW M5 Touring

    Rs. 2.70 - 3.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Denza D9
    Denza D9

    Rs. 85.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volvo ES90
    Volvo ES90

    Rs. 70.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda 0 Alpha
    Honda 0 Alpha

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    JSW Jetour T2
    JSW Jetour T2

    Rs. 30.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Octavia RS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 71.58 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 70.23 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 65.72 Lakh
    PuneRs. 71.58 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 71.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 62.28 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 71.37 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 65.68 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 64.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Kylaq Sportline Detailed Walkaround | What You Get for ₹11.32 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Sportline Detailed Walkaround | What You Get for ₹11.32 Lakh
    By CarWale Team16 Sep 2026
    134218 Views
    366 Likes
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    youtube-icon
    September & October 2026 New Car Launches in India | Full List with Dates & Expected Updates
    By CarWale Team04 Sep 2026
    139298 Views
    262 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Octavia RS Real-world Mileage Tested