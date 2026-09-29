Skoda Octavia RS Real-world Mileage Tested

No official mileage figure revealed

2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 261hbhp/370Nm

Skoda introduced the Octavia RS almost a year ago, with prices starting at Rs. 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of 100 units was sold out shortly after, and the company announced the second batch of 50 units in August this year, alongside a price hike of Rs. 6.70 lakh before taxes.

The performance-oriented sedan recently made its way to the CarWale garage, and among the many things it endured was our signature real-world mileage test. While fuel efficiency is lower down the priority list, if at all, for an Octavia RS customer, it doesn’t hurt to know what to expect from the car in terms of mileage on the rare occasion that one happens to go light on the accelerator pedal.

In the city, the Skoda Octavia RS returned a mileage of 8.54kmpl, which isn’t far away from the MID-quoted figure of 8.70kmpl. Similarly, out on the highway, the Octavia RS returned 16.6km for every litre of fuel consumed, which was impressively the same as the figure displayed in the MID.

Thus, the overall mileage of the new Skoda Octavia RS stood at 10.55kmpl, which is a really decent number considering the power on tap, if you ask us. Coming to the driving conditions, the AC temperature was set to 24 degrees, while the fan speed was set to three. Additionally, the auto start-stop function was active, and the drive mode was set to default.