    Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Confirmed by Early November

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    37,582 Views
    Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Confirmed by Early November
    • Octavia RS to be bought as a full-import model
    • To be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

    Skoda has officially confirmed that the Octavia RS will make its way back to India, with the performance sedan scheduled for launch in early November this year. Unlike the standard Octavia that was locally assembled in the past, the RS will be brought to the country as a completely built unit (CBU).

    Skoda Octavia RS Front Row Seats

    The Octavia RS is internationally known for everyday usability with a strong performance focus. It sources power from a 2.0-litre, TSI turbo petrol engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This setup allows the sedan to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, while still offering a claimed top speed of over 250kmph.

    Design-wise, the RS sets itself apart from the regular Octavia with sporty styling touches such as gloss black accents, honeycomb mesh grille, unique and bigger alloy wheels, and an RS-specific body kit. The cabin, too, gets a more performance-oriented treatment with sport seats, red contrast stitching, aluminium pedals, and RS badging across multiple elements.

    Skoda Octavia RS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Being a CBU, the Octavia RS will be positioned as a premium, enthusiast-oriented performance sedan, and its prices are expected to carry a noticeable premium over the previous generation. Once launched, it will serve as a more accessible alternative to entry-level German performance sedans.

    Skoda Octavia RS Image
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
     Previous 
    GST 2.0 Effect: Toyota Fortuner, Legender, And Other Model Prices Slashed by up to Rs. 3.49 Lakh
     Next 
    Vinfast VF 6 vs MG Windsor EV Pro: Battle of the Sub-Rs. 20 Lakh Titans

    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    89752 Views
    654 Likes
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    By CarWale Team21 Apr 2025
    68131 Views
    408 Likes

