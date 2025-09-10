Skoda Octavia RS India Launch Confirmed by Early November

Octavia RS to be bought as a full-import model

To be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Skoda has officially confirmed that the Octavia RS will make its way back to India, with the performance sedan scheduled for launch in early November this year. Unlike the standard Octavia that was locally assembled in the past, the RS will be brought to the country as a completely built unit (CBU).

The Octavia RS is internationally known for everyday usability with a strong performance focus. It sources power from a 2.0-litre, TSI turbo petrol engine that produces 261bhp and 370Nm of torque, and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. This setup allows the sedan to sprint from 0-100kmph in just 6.6 seconds, while still offering a claimed top speed of over 250kmph.

Design-wise, the RS sets itself apart from the regular Octavia with sporty styling touches such as gloss black accents, honeycomb mesh grille, unique and bigger alloy wheels, and an RS-specific body kit. The cabin, too, gets a more performance-oriented treatment with sport seats, red contrast stitching, aluminium pedals, and RS badging across multiple elements.

Being a CBU, the Octavia RS will be positioned as a premium, enthusiast-oriented performance sedan, and its prices are expected to carry a noticeable premium over the previous generation. Once launched, it will serve as a more accessible alternative to entry-level German performance sedans.