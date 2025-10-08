Skoda Octavia RS Feature List Revealed Ahead of Launch

Price announcement on 17 October

Bookings now open for Rs. 2.5 lakh

Earlier this week, Skoda commenced bookings of the Octavia RS ahead of its launch on 17 October. Interested customers can book their car for Rs. 2.5 lakh via the official website. Now, the entire feature list of this upcoming performance sedan has been revealed.

Starting with the exterior, the 2025 Octavia RS will boast LED matrix headlamps, headlight washers, LED tail lights, dynamic turn indicators, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, gloss black inserts all around, integrated spoiler, Skoda lettering on the bootlid, and red brake callipers.

Inside, the model comes equipped with drive modes, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and blind spot detection, 360-degree camera, all-black interior with red highlights, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, HUD, 10.25-inch driver’s display, three-zone climate control, electric tailgate with virtual pedal, auto-dimming IRVM, 12.9-inch touchscreen unit, wireless mobile connectivity, 45W Type-C charging ports, front and rear parking sensors, and front sport seats with massage, heating, cooling, and memory functions.

In the safety department, the new Skoda Octavia RS features 10 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, MSR, ASR, EDL, HBA, DSR, RBS, ESBS, MCB, and TPMS. Further, it gets a sports exhaust and suspension setup as well as progressive steering. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 261bhp and 370Nm. It sends power to the front wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.