Skoda Octavia RS Booked Out

Skoda recently announced the Octavia RS as a CBU for India. The highly anticipated enthusiast-centric sedan was available for bookings from 6 October, and was limited to 100 units. The performance sedan got completely pre-booked in 20 minutes.

The Skoda Octavia RS is underpinned by a 2.0L TSI petrol engine paired with a 7DSG system, and is rated to churn out 261bhp/370Nm (FWD). Riding on 19-inch wheels, the performance sedan does a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.1 seconds.

The Octavia RS packs in features like 10 airbags, gloss black inserts, 19-inch dual-tone alloys with carbon fibre finishes, 12.9-inch infotainment screen, 10-inch instrument cluster, sports exhaust, adaptive cruise control, HUD, three-zone climate control, USB-C ports, and a 675W Canton audio system. There are five colourways on offer: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red.