CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Octavia RS Booked Out

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Dwij Bhandut

    27,228 Views
    Skoda Octavia RS Booked Out

    • Was only limited to 100 CBUs

    • Gets a 2.0L petrol engine and churns out 261bhp/370Nm

    Skoda recently announced the Octavia RS as a CBU for India. The highly anticipated enthusiast-centric sedan was available for bookings from 6 October, and was limited to 100 units. The performance sedan got completely pre-booked in 20 minutes.

    The Skoda Octavia RS is underpinned by a 2.0L TSI petrol engine paired with a 7DSG system, and is rated to churn out 261bhp/370Nm (FWD). Riding on 19-inch wheels, the performance sedan does a 0-100kmph sprint in 6.1 seconds.

    Skoda Octavia RS Right Side View

    The Octavia RS packs in features like 10 airbags, gloss black inserts, 19-inch dual-tone alloys with carbon fibre finishes, 12.9-inch infotainment screen, 10-inch instrument cluster, sports exhaust, adaptive cruise control, HUD, three-zone climate control, USB-C ports, and a 675W Canton audio system. There are five colourways on offer: Mamba Green, Magic Black, Race Blue, Candy White, and Velvet Red.

    Skoda Octavia RS Image
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Ferrari Elettrica: Brand’s First EV with 1,000bhp and QWD
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates 5,000th Arena Facility

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Octavia RS Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 5.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 12.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 2.01 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    Rs. 8.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Mahindra Bolero
    Mahindra Bolero
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    6th Oct
    Maserati MCPura
    Maserati MCPura
    Rs. 5.12 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    4th Oct
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Citroen Aircross X
    Citroen Aircross X
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Oct
    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 39.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Victoris
    Rs. 10.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 16.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Octavia RS
    Launching Soon
    Oct 2025
    Skoda Octavia RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Oct 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue
    Hyundai New Venue

    Rs. 7.90 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Nov 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari EV
    Tata Safari EV

    Rs. 26.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai New Venue N Line
    Hyundai New Venue N Line

    Rs. 11.29 - 13.23 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen eC3 Facelift
    Citroen eC3 Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    99936 Views
    714 Likes
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    By CarWale Team21 Apr 2025
    70527 Views
    423 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale