Skoda Now Evaluating CNG for India

• No timeline announced

• Expected to make debut with the Kylaq

Skoda is now evaluating CNG as a powertrain option for the Indian market. The automaker has not confirmed a timeline, but has said that it is looking at CNG compatibility for its turbo petrol engines as a part of its broader powertrain offerings for the sub-continent. This news comes as a progress in things from last year during the Kylaq launch, where the automaker said that it was open to CNG for India, but would only make the call if they saw volume potential.

No doubt the scenario has now changed due to the fact that every manufacturer selling cars in the price range of the Kylaq now offers a CNG option of some type. What’s more, Tata has managed to crack the turbo-petrol+CNG for the Nexon, proving that such a system is very much possible.

The 1.0-litre, TSI petrol, produces 118bhp/175Nm in standard guise, and going by the conventional CNG wisdom, the output could come down to 100bhp/160Nm. On paper, it would still be a decent offering, but one would also have to consider the additional weight of the CNG tank.