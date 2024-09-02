CarWale
    Skoda launches Slavia and Kushaq Sportline in India

    Skoda launches Slavia and Kushaq Sportline in India
    • Available with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI
    • New Monte Carlo variant also launched

    Sportline in detail

    Skoda has expanded the Kushaq and Slavia range by adding the Sportline trim. It essentially is a new variant for the sedan and SUV and adds to the existing Classic, Signature and Prestige variants of the Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda also added a long-awaited enhancement to the Slavia range by introducing a Monte Carlo trim.

    The Sportline trim of both the Kushaq and the Slavia gets the blacked-out design elements from the Monte Carlo like the taillights, aero kit and other details. The Slavia Sportline gets R16 Black alloy wheels and the Kushaq is shod with R17 Black alloys. The Sportline also gets LED Headlamps and DRLs in both the Kushaq and Slavia. Based on a top-spec model, the new trim gets six airbags. In addition, this sporty trim gets an electric sunroof, alloy foot pedals, a connectivity dongle, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror.

    Powertrain details and competition

    The engine options include both the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. Both get AT options but only the 1.0-litre TSI gets the six-speed MT option. The former produces 114bhp/178Nm while the latter produces 148bhp/250Nm. The Slavia takes on the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus. The Kushaq Sportline has a much bigger fight with SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and the MG Astor.

    Skoda Slavia Sportline prices

    Skoda Slavia Sportline 1.0 TSI MT- Rs. 14.05 lakh

    Skoda Slavia Sportline 1.0 TSI AT-Rs. 15.15 lakh

    Skoda Slavia Sportline 1.5 TSI AT- Rs. 16.75 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Sportline prices

    Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI MT- Rs. 14.70 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1.0 TSI AT-Rs. 15.80 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Sportline 1.5 TSI AT- Rs. 17.40 lakh

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.84 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.54 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.70 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.81 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.36 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.02 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.45 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.01 Lakh

