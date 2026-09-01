Skoda Kylaq Sportline Starts Reaching Showrooms

Skoda India has updated its most affordable SUV with a new mid-spec Sportline variant that sits between the Signature Plus and Prestige variants. The new variant gets cosmetic upgrades that justify its name, with prices starting at Rs. 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Following its launch a couple of weeks ago, the new Kylaq Sportline has now started reaching showrooms across India.

The Kylaq Sportline is not a performance upgrade package but gets several cosmetic changes, including a gloss-black grille, blacked-out front and rear skid plates, blacked-out ORVMs, and Sportline badges on the rear quarter panels and tailgate. Other visual highlights include a new roof spoiler and 17-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black, replacing the standard 16-inch wheels offered on the Signature Plus variant.

Another key addition is the new Steel Grey colour option, taking the total number of paint schemes to six. Notably, the Sportline is currently the only Kylaq variant to be offered in this colour, making it exclusive to this variant. That said, the exterior changes are limited to the aforementioned cosmetic updates.

Inside, the biggest highlight is the all-black cabin with black leatherette seat upholstery and white stitching. It also gets Sportline logos embossed on the front headrests, aluminium pedals, and a wireless charger. Other features include ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and a digital instrument cluster.

Mechanically, the Kylaq Sportline remains unchanged, with the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. The engine produces 116bhp and 178Nm of peak torque.