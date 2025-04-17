Skoda Kylaq Petrol Automatic: Real-world Mileage, Performance Detailed

Skoda's petrol-only entry-level SUV

Top-spec Prestige AT variant tested

Introduction

The Skoda Kylaq, the carmaker's smallest SUV, was launched in India at the end of last year. Deliveries have now begun, and we recently tested the real-world mileage of the top-of-the-line Prestige automatic variant. Here's the answer to the question — Kitna deti hai?

Powertrain

First, let's clear the engine specifications of the Kylaq, which is Skoda's first sub-four metre SUV, and has achieved a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme). This petrol-only model gets the brand's three-cylinder, 1.0-litre TSI engine, tuned to churn out 114bhp and 178Nm torque. And it's a turbo-petrol, whether you choose the six-speed manual or the six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. We are testing the latter's fuel economy, and here's how it fared in CarWale's test regime.

City Mileage

The 999cc engine is small in displacement, but doesn't feel underpowered, as the mill is responsive, performance is smooth, and the automatic transmission helps get the most out of this power plant. Direct injection and turbocharging make it feel punchy with smooth gearshifts. However, it is a fuel-guzzler and consumed 8.69 litres of petrol for the 77km it travelled in the city. The instrument cluster is accurate as it matched the real-world mileage of 8.9kmpl on the MID. These figures might be eye-watering, but remember that this is a 1,270kg car and the average speeds were between 16-22kmph. So, a higher real-world mileage would be achievable with better average speeds.

Highway mileage

The punchy performance is evident on the highway as well, as the 178Nm torque helps pull the car well, especially while overtaking. The compact SUV does not feel dead at low revs even before the turbo springs into action, and the gearbox compliments the engine in making quick progress. The good NVH levels and an absorbent ride made the journey calm and relaxing on the highway. But with an average speed of 57kmph, we weren't expecting the Kylaq to clock real-world numbers close to the claimed 19.05kmpl. Though the figures on the MID rose from a single-digit, they settled at 12.4kmpl. This is also the real-world highway mileage, as it took 6.37 litres of petrol to cover 79km on the highway. One can still expect a driving range of close to 500km with a fuel tank capacity of 45 litres.