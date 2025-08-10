Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia dark-themed special editions teased

To be launched on 11 August

First special edition for the Kylaq

Skoda India has released a teaser showcasing upcoming special editions of the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq. The teaser features all three models concealed in black with only their silhouettes visible. A closer look reveals the rear of the Kushaq finished in black, complete with black ‘Skoda’ lettering.

Going by the teaser, all three models are expected to receive a dark-themed treatment. This will likely include a black paint finish paired with blacked-out elements such as the front grille, alloy wheels, and badges. The teaser also hints at red brake callipers and red inserts on the door cladding, adding a sporty contrast to the overall dark look. The design approach is anticipated to be applied across the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq for a uniform appearance.

This will mark the first special edition for the recently launched Kylaq, while the Slavia and Kushaq have previously been offered in multiple special edition variants. As suggested by the teaser, the changes are expected to be purely cosmetic, with no alterations to the mechanicals. Each model is likely to continue with its current range of petrol engine options and existing gearbox choices.

Skoda will reveal the complete details of these dark-themed special editions on 11 August.