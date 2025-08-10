CarWale
    AD

    Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia dark-themed special editions teased

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,283 Views
    Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia dark-themed special editions teased
    • To be launched on 11 August
    • First special edition for the Kylaq

    Skoda India has released a teaser showcasing upcoming special editions of the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq. The teaser features all three models concealed in black with only their silhouettes visible. A closer look reveals the rear of the Kushaq finished in black, complete with black ‘Skoda’ lettering.

    Going by the teaser, all three models are expected to receive a dark-themed treatment. This will likely include a black paint finish paired with blacked-out elements such as the front grille, alloy wheels, and badges. The teaser also hints at red brake callipers and red inserts on the door cladding, adding a sporty contrast to the overall dark look. The design approach is anticipated to be applied across the Slavia, Kushaq, and Kylaq for a uniform appearance.

    This will mark the first special edition for the recently launched Kylaq, while the Slavia and Kushaq have previously been offered in multiple special edition variants. As suggested by the teaser, the changes are expected to be purely cosmetic, with no alterations to the mechanicals. Each model is likely to continue with its current range of petrol engine options and existing gearbox choices.

    Skoda will reveal the complete details of these dark-themed special editions on 11 August.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Previous 
    Citroen India’s new Strategic Plan: Here’s How It Could Turn Things Around
     Next 
    Tesla India's Delhi Showroom Opens Tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kylaq Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SUVs
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE
    Rs. 1.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    12th Aug
    Volvo XC60
    Volvo XC60
    Rs. 71.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster
    Rs. 75.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Triber
    Renault Triber
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV
    Rs. 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 46.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tesla Model Y
    Tesla Model Y
    Rs. 59.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Rs. 17.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Renault Kiger Facelift
    Launching Soon
    Aug 2025
    Renault Kiger Facelift

    Rs. 6.20 - 11.50 LakhEstimated Price

    24th Aug 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Launching Soon
    Sep 2025
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    3rd Sep 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 6
    Vinfast VF 6

    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Vinfast VF 7
    Vinfast VF 7

    Rs. 35.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 8.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kylaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.93 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.32 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.57 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 10.01 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.24 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.78 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kylaq Classic Base Variant Walkaround | Priced at ₹8.25 Lakh
    By CarWale Team08 Jul 2025
    71678 Views
    520 Likes
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    youtube-icon
    Skoda Kodiaq Review: Top 5 Reasons It's the SUV You Need!
    By CarWale Team21 Apr 2025
    63904 Views
    378 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia dark-themed special editions teased