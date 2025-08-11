Skoda Kylaq Gets a Limited Edition: Prices Start at Rs. 11.25 Lakh

Celebrates 25 years of Skoda in India

Offered with the Kushaq and the Slavia too

Czech automobile brand, Skoda, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in India, and to make this occasion more memorable, it has introduced anniversary editions for select models. The Limited Edition versions are available in the Kylaq, Kushaq, and the Slavia range.

Coming to the Kylaq, the limited edition of Skoda’s sub-four-metre SUV gets enhancements in the form of a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, and the 25th anniversary badging on the B-pillar. Unlike the other two limited-edition Skodas, which are available only in Deep Black and Tornado Red, the Kylaq Limited Edition is available in all seven colours offered with the standard variants.

The new Skoda Kylaq Limited Edition, of which only 500 units will be sold, is available exclusively in the Signature+ and Prestige variants, priced at Rs. 11.25 lakh and Rs. 12.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. This new derivative is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission system.