Skoda Kylaq base variant reaches local dealers

Prices start at Rs.7.89 lakh

Offered in seven colours and four variants

Skoda commenced the deliveries of its latest offering, the Kylaq, exactly a month ago. Now, a new video shared on the web gives us a closer look at the entry-level Classic variant, prices of which start at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

As seen in the images here, the Skoda Kylaq base variant gets LED headlamps and taillights, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, black grille and roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs, and an integrated spoiler. Inside, the model comes equipped with six airbags, reverse parking sensors, two-spoke steering wheel, all four power windows, fabric seat upholstery, and tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel.

Compared to the top-spec Prestige variant, the entry-level Kylaq misses out on an electric sunroof, wireless charger, six-way electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation function, USB Type-C charging ports, virtual cockpit, cooled glovebox, 10-inch touchscreen unit, cruise control, TPMS, and more. Simultaneously, it also commands a premium of Rs. 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entire Kylaq range is offered with a sole 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, belting out 114bhp and 178Nm. Transmission options include six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units. We have driven this sub-four-metre SUV, and you can read our review on the website.

