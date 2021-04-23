Skoda Kushaq spotted ahead of India launch

- Expected to be launched in India later this year

Skoda unveiled the mid-size SUV – Kushaq in a global premiere last month. Ahead of the official India launch that is expected to happen in the coming months, the new offering from the Czech carmaker was spotted on Indian soil in its production-ready form.

The MQ A0 IN platform based Kushaq features the signature butterfly-shaped grille with a chrome border. The sleek LED head lamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs look modern. The front bumper, although busy, looks stylish with a silver bash plate and high-mounted fog lamps. Other exterior elements include roof rails, five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, and split LED tail lights. The addition of plastic cladding over the wheel arches and side underbody lend a slightly rugged look.

The cabin of the Kushaq is dominated by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The features like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a two-spoke steering wheel, and seven-speaker stereo system make the SUV at par with the competition.

Under the hood, the Kushaq will be powered by two gasoline engines. A 1.0-litre TSI engine making 109bhp and 175Nm torque and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI belting out 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual transmission is expected to be standard, the former will get an additional six-speed automatic and the latter a seven-speed DSG unit. The Kushaq will join the competition consisting of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the recently unveiled Volkswagen Taigun.

