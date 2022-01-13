CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq prices hiked up to Rs 29,000

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Skoda Kushaq receives its first price increase for multiple variants

    - The company has not hiked the prices for other models in the product range

    Skoda Auto India has hiked the prices of the Kushaq compact SUV by up to Rs 29,000 with effect from January 2022. The company has not increased the prices of other models such as the Octavia and the Superb. The carmaker recently launched the Kodiaq facelift petrol, details of which are available here.

    The price rise for the Skoda Kushaq range is applicable to select variants. The base 1.0 Active MT variant has now become costlier by Rs 20,000, while the 1.5 Style DSG and 1.5 Style DSG with six airbags command a premium of Rs 20,000 each, compared to last year.

    Variants of the Skoda Kushaq such as the 1.0 Style MT, 1.0 Style AT, 1.0 Style AT with six airbags, and 1.5 Style MT have witnessed a price rise of Rs 29,000 each. The brand has not revised the prices of the Ambition MT and Ambition AT variants. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq, and you can read our review here.

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
