    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs. 12.39 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    691 Views
    Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India at Rs. 12.39 lakh

    - The Kushaq Onyx is available only in the 1.0-litre MT guise

    - Positioned between the Active and Ambition variants

    Skoda Auto India has launched the Kushaq Onyx Edition in the country with a price tag of Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom). We recently took a closer look at the model and our views are now live on the website.

    Skoda Kushaq Front View

    The new Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is positioned between the Active and Ambition variant in the SUV’s variant lineup. A few notable features of the model include LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, rear wiper, washer, and defogger fog lights with static cornering function and special decals on either side of the body. The steel wheels also get ‘Tecton’ wheel covers, while the B-pillar of the SUV sports an ‘Onyx’ badge.

    Skoda Kushaq Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interiors of the 2023 Kushaq Onyx Edition come equipped with touch controls for automatic climate control, scuff plates with the ‘Onyx’ inscription, new perforated leatherette seats with fabric inserts, textile mats, and memory foam cushions as standard.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Under the hood, the new Kushaq Onyx Edition sources power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that develops an output of 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, sending power to the wheels exclusively via a six-speed manual transmission.

    Skoda Kushaq Engine Shot

    Speaking on the occasion, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Kushaq was the first launch under the India 2.0 project, and is instrumental in our growth ambitions in India. Keeping our product range fresh and contemporary, in line with evolving customer trends and preferences, plays a pivotal role in our path toward accelerated growth for 2023 and onwards. And the new Kushaq Onyx Edition is a step in that direction. We have introduced some features that were previously only available in the highest variant of India’s safest car, providing even higher value and a wider choice to our customers and fans.”

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    New Hyundai Verna review to go live on 30 March
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia and Kushaq get dual-tone colours in Ambition trims

