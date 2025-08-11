Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition launched at Rs. 16.39 Lakh

Skoda India has launched the Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition to mark its 25th anniversary in the country. Limited to 500 units, this variant builds on the existing Monte Carlo trim, and is priced from Rs. 16.39 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition is available in Deep Black and Tornado Red paint options. Each shade gets contrasting accents. The Deep Black Kushaq features Tornado Red accessories, while the Tornado Red versions get Deep Black detailing. Exterior enhancements include fog lamps, trunk, and lower door garnishes, along with a fin spoiler and ‘25th Anniversary’ badging on the B-pillar.

A complimentary accessories kit is part of the package, offering a 360-degree camera, puddle lamps, and underbody lights. The limited edition is offered with both 1.0-litre TSI (manual and automatic) and 1.5-litre TSI (DSG) petrol engine options. The former produces 114bhp and 178Nm, while the latter delivers 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

The prices for the Kushaq Monte Carlo Limited Edition are as follows: